GARDENA — The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena, will present its 2022 Art Show in the Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

After over two years of social upheaval created by the pandemic, GVJCI is returning to an in-person art exhibit. This show calls for artists to calm our nerves and transport us to a place of serenity, something that creates a mood to soothe the soul. The theme is “Peace and Tranquility.”

On Saturday, learn how to make an origami peace card. On Sunday, there will be a poetry reading.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, contact:

Stephanie Mayeda, program manager, smayeda@jci-gardena.org

Alvin Takamori, GVJCI board member, alvintaka@att.net

For more information on GVJCI, call (310) 324-6611 or visit www.jci-gardena.org.