WEST COVINA — The East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave., West Covina, is proud to present the 2022 Akimatsuri Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 12 to 6 p.m.
This in-person event will be held outdoors in the ESGVJCC parking lot and will feature cultural demonstrations, performances, games, exhibits, and delicious food.
Momiji sponsor ($1,000): Athens Services.
Food vendors:
Uncle Tetsu — Japanese cheesecake
ESGVJCC Leisure Club — Spam musubi, inari sushi, mochi, cookie bars
ESGVJCC Gakuen — Somen salad, rice cake, desserts, cereal mix, Calpis
Tochigi Kenjinkai (Chef Sato) — Chicken teriyaki rice bowl, salmon rice bowl, assorted pastries
ESGVJCC Beer Garden
ESGVJCC — Won ton
NoKaO ‘i’ Foods — Poke bowl, kahlua bao
Cultural performances:
12:30 p.m.: Ryukyu Sokyoku Koyokai Joy Afuso Kenkyusho
2 p.m.: Bushido Kenkyuukai
2:30 or 3 p.m.: Bando Ryu: Kyo no Kai
5 p.m.: Eibukan Goju Ryu Karate
5:30 p.m.: Kishin Daiko
For more information, email Dee Reed, events coordinator, at deereed@esgvjcc.org, call (626) 960-2566, or visit http://esgvjcc.org.