The food booths are a popular feature of the Fall Festival.

WEST COVINA — The East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave., West Covina, is proud to present the 2022 Akimatsuri Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 12 to 6 p.m.

This in-person event will be held outdoors in the ESGVJCC parking lot and will feature cultural demonstrations, performances, games, exhibits, and delicious food.

Momiji sponsor ($1,000): Athens Services.

Food vendors:

Uncle Tetsu — Japanese cheesecake

ESGVJCC Leisure Club — Spam musubi, inari sushi, mochi, cookie bars

ESGVJCC Gakuen — Somen salad, rice cake, desserts, cereal mix, Calpis

Tochigi Kenjinkai (Chef Sato) — Chicken teriyaki rice bowl, salmon rice bowl, assorted pastries

ESGVJCC Beer Garden

ESGVJCC — Won ton

NoKaO ‘i’ Foods — Poke bowl, kahlua bao

Cultural performances:

12:30 p.m.: Ryukyu Sokyoku Koyokai Joy Afuso Kenkyusho

2 p.m.: Bushido Kenkyuukai

2:30 or 3 p.m.: Bando Ryu: Kyo no Kai

5 p.m.: Eibukan Goju Ryu Karate

5:30 p.m.: Kishin Daiko

For more information, email Dee Reed, events coordinator, at deereed@esgvjcc.org, call (626) 960-2566, or visit http://esgvjcc.org.