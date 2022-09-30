Dr. Keith Terasaki will be honored as the 2022 Asian Pacific American UCLA Alumnus of the Year at the APA UCLA Gala on Wednesday, Oct. 19. at the UCLA Luskin Center.

Keynote speaker is UCLA basketball head coach Mick Cronin, who will receive the APA UCLA Award for Excellence. Cronin was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in his first season with the Bruins in 2019-20. He arrived at UCLA having previously served as the head coach for the Cincinnati Bearcats for 13 seasons.

Keith Terasaki

Terasaki received both his BA and MD degrees from UCLA. He is a radiologist and he and his family have given very generously in support of UCLA and the greater community. He has been the chief of radiology for the Kaiser Hospitals in Los Angeles.

Terasaki was selected by Chancellor Gene Block in 2021 to be a member of the UCLA Second Century Council – an advisory board to the chancellor to assist with UCLA’s philanthropy strategy.

Through the Keith and Cecilia Family Foundation, Terasaki has endowed a Presidential Chair in the Life Sciences and a Presidential Chair in Physical Sciences, which enables two UCLA professors to conduct significant new research in those fields. They have also donated to the general scholarship fund at UCLA, the Four Deep Student Athlete Scholarships, the UCLA Japan Center, and the UCLA Institute for Environmental Sustainability.

The Keith and Cecilia Terasaki Family Foundation also generously supports the YMCA, the U.S. Japan Center, and the environmental group TreePeople in terms of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Terasaki Family Foundation donated $ 3.5 million to help build a community center in Downtown L.A.

Mick Cronin

Keith Terasaki has served as a donor, board member, and now chairman of the board (for the past seven years) for the John Wesley Health Clinic. The Wesley Clinics serve the poor in 20 locations in Los Angeles County. His focus during the pandemic was to provide emergency health services to prevent COVID from decimating the L.A. Skid Row area from the Wesley Clinic located at San Pedro and 5th streets (right in the middle of Skid Row).

During the pandemic, Terasaki was there personally overseeing the fight to keep his staff and the homeless from a catastrophic spread of COVID — obtaining protective equipment for the staff, getting and setting up vaccine dispensaries, and providing housing to homeless women and COVID-positive patients in Skid Row.

Individual tickets and sponsorships available. For more information, email apaucla@alumni.ucla.edu or visit www.apaucla.org.