The 2022 Yamane one-and-a-half-day charter set out from San Diego Sept. 18-20, aboard the American Angler.

Jennifer Majdi, pictured above with ship owner and captain Brian Kiyohara, was the trip’s jackpot winner, reeling in this 190-pound bluefin tuna.

Eric Hayashi (pictured below) was close to the top spot, with his 102-pound bluefin.