Florence Fumiko Mizumoto (98) passed away peacefully surrounded by her immediate family and nieces and nephews. Born in Seattle, Wash., and former Manzanar and Minidoka incarceration centers internee. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert. Beloved mother of JoAnne (Jay) Bellante, Lea (Marc) Ledergerber, Peggy, Michael, Timothy, and Claire (David Brown) Mizumoto; grandmother of Christopher (Tina) Meredith, Trevor (Skylar) and Tracy Ledergerber, and Nicholas and Kathleen Brown; great-grandmother of Megan (Renato) Costa and John Meredith; great-great-grandmother of Noah Costa. Also survived by many other relatives. Services will be held privately.

