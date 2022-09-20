Howard Kikuo Kuramitsu died at the age of 85 in South Pasadena, Calif., on August 20, 2022. Kuramitsu was born in Los Angeles, Calif., to Richard Kuramitsu and Shirley T. Kuramitsu (nee Tanaka). He graduated from Polytechnic High School, Los Angeles, in 1953, and earned a BS and Ph.D in microbiology from UCLA. He had a long career as a professor of oral microbiology at Northwestern University, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, and SUNY Buffalo, until his retirement in 2004. A man who was steeped in science and deeply passionate about his profession, he continued to consult and edit academic papers well into his retirement while also devoting more time to the other things that he loved — travel, spending time with his family, reading, and watching a lot of European football. He was a loving, kind, and selflessly devoted dad, grandparent, and husband.

He is survived by his daughters, Kristine Kuramitsu (Brian Nichols) and Tracy Kuramitsu (David Kleinman) of Austin, Texas; his grandchildren, Finley Nichols and Declan Nichols; and his sister, Ethyl Bond. Kuramitsu was predeceased by his wife, LeKim Kuramitsu. A public memorial service will be held at Fukui Mortuary, 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, September 24, at 11 a.m. In lieu of koden or flowers, please make a donation to Doctors Without Borders, www.doctorswithoutborders.org, in Howard’s honor.

