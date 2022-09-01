Ryan Okabe (left) and Kei Teramoto barbecuing chicken. (Photo courtesy Maryknoll Karate Club)

On Sunday, Sept. 18, Chicken Teriyaki-Bingo returns after a two-year hiatus.

The Maryknoll Karate Club will be holding its 35th annual Chicken Teriyaki and Bingo Fundraiser, which features Maryknoll’s famous barbecue chicken teriyaki plates using a recipe handed down by many generations and is regarded by chicken teriyaki fans as one of the best-tasting anywhere. The dish has grown so popular that after more than 30 years, the club is serving 1,500 plates to satisfied customers every year.

The cash bingo game annually attract many players from all over the community, novices and veterans alike, with generous cash pots and free raffle prizes in between games.

Curbside pick-up of dinners will be available for your convenience. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with bingo running from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Please note that while we are excited to host this fundraiser in person once again, due to COVID-19, we will be monitoring the situation in L.A. County and the bingo portion of our fundraiser is subject to cancellation should cases reach an unsafe number at the time of the event. Chicken dinner pick-up will still be made available. Please check our website, https://maryknoll.ska.org/, for any updates.

Additional COVID safety announcement: Proof of full vaccinations plus any booster shots required. Masks recommended/encouraged. If you are feeling sick or unwell in the last 24 hours, please keep yourself and others safe by staying home. Thank you for taking these additional steps to protect the health and safety of yourself and others. We know it comes at an additional inconvenience and we are deeply grateful.

Location: St. Francis Xavier Japanese Catholic Center (Maryknoll) in Little Tokyo/Arts District, 222 S. Hewitt St., Los Angeles (two blocks east of Alameda Street on Second Street).

For further information, contact James Uyeda at (213) 709-1596 or Beth Teramoto at (626) 643-1374.