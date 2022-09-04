Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was in Tokyo on Friday on the second leg of an Asia visit. The mayor posted this photo on social media and said, “Great to be welcomed in Tokyo with our Department of Tourism and Port of L.A. to connect, exchange ideas, and explore further collaborations.” Garcetti was in Jakarta, on the island of Java, to attend the Urban20 Mayors Summit. In Tokyo, he was scheduled to explore the city’s clean energy policies and how it is using advanced technologies at its ports and resource facilities.

His delegation includes Jaime Lee, president of the Board of Harbor Commissioners; Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of L.A.; and Patti MacJennett, chief stakeholder officer of the L.A. Tourism and Convention Board. Garcetti, who was also scheduled to celebrate sister-city ties with Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura and Nagoya Assembly Chairman Takahiro Iwamoto, remained in Japan through Sept. 3.