SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Sept. 11, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Ferocious Lotus Theatre Company in Berkeley is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a festival of plays exploring what it means to be Asian American. Co-founder and playwright Leon Goertzen (pictured) joins us to talk about the festival from Sept. 16-25.

Filmmaker and writer Edward Gunawar (pictured) created an award-winning comic about his own experience with mental health struggles called “Project Press Play.” The comic will be presented for the first time as an in-person exhibition at Oakland Asian Cultural Center throughout October.

Plus a performance by Versoul.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).