SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Sept. 4, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Kate Nam (pictured), executive director of the Korean Center Inc., joins us to talk about the in-person return of the Chuseok Festival to San Francisco on Sept. 10 at the Presidio.

Journalist and host Lisa Ling (pictured) joins us to talk about her show on HBO Max “Take Out with Lisa Ling” – a look at the stories of the people behind the iconic foods we know and love.

Plus a performance by singer Tenelle.

