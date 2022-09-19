The Little Tokyo Parkinson’s Support Group at Union Church will be holding their monthly meeting on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at Union Church of Los Angeles, located at 401 E. Third St. (at San Pedro Street).

Dr. Jai-Hyon Rho

Guest speaker will be Dr. Jai-Hyon Rho, who been practicing in general neurology for over 21 years. He is affiliated with numerous hospitals, including Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Huntington Memorial Hospital. His credentials are as follows: USC/LACUSC Medical Center — Residency, meurology, 1995-98; USC/LACUSC Medical Center — Internship, internal medicine, 1994-95; USC School of Medicine — Medical School, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Johns Hopkins University — Ph.D., biophysics, 1976-82; California Institute of Technology — BS, biology, 1972-76. American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology certified.

His topic will be “Emotion Leads to Motion.”

Members, family, friends and interested individuals are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Yoko Kawaguchi at (626) 571-1796 or Lorraine Arakaki at (626) 282-7366.