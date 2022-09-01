A funeral service for Sadako Teresa Yoshida, 94-year-old, Seattle, Wash.-born Nisei who passed away on August 14, 2022, in Gardena, will be held on September 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Chapel of Kubota Mortuary, 911 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015.

She is predeceased by her husband, Bert Yoshida; and grandson, Garrett Nakagawa. Sadako is survived by her daughters, Mary (Russell) Tsuji, Amy Yoshida, and Theresa Yoshida; grandchildren, Wade (Cemone) Nakagawa and Emi Nakagawa; also survived by two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The family kindly requests no koden or flowers.

