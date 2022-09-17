Sandra Oh as Ji-Yoon Kim in “The Chair.” (Netflix)

Sandra Oh is due to attend the state funeral of the Queen Elizabeth II as part of the Canadian delegation, The Independent reported on Thursday.

The Asian Canadian actress, known for her roles on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” the BBC series “Killing Eve,” and the Netflix series “The Chair,” will participate in a procession of national honors as part of the service on Monday.

She joins the delegation as a member of the Order of Canada alongside musician Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medalist swimmer Mark Tewksbury. The star, whose honors include two Golden Globe awards, four Screen Actor Guild awards and 13 Emmy nominations, was bestowed the Order of Canada in June 2022.

Created by Queen Elizabeth II in 1967, the Order of Canada recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. More than 7,600 people from all sectors of society have been invested.