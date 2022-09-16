Nisei Week Queen Kristine Yada and First Princess Audrey Nakaoka were among the attendees to hit the dance floor on Saturday night for the “Made in J-Town” dance benefit. A fundraiser for the Terasaki Budokan, the dance was moved to Nishi Hongwanji’s auditorium due to the forecast of rainy weather brought on by Tropical Storm Kay.

Vocalist Steven Santiago bade farewell in a final performance with Kokoro, which often performs at community events.

Patty Nagano and Nancy Hayata enjoying the music and good times.

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo