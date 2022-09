A graveside service for the late Yukio Rick Watanabe, 88-year-old, California-born, resident of Los Angeles, who passed away on September 9, 2022, will be held on Saturday, October 1, 11 a.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Gate #1, 3888 Workman Mill Rd. in Whittier.

A loving son, brother, uncle and husband to his wife, Alice Watanabe, who he loved dearly. He is survived by his older brother, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and many family and friends.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441