Fumiko Teraoka passed away peacefully on August 21, 2022, after a full 98-year life.

Fumi was predeceased by her husband, Sasuke. She is survived by her son, Gary (Bessie); daughter, Janice; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Private funeral service was held on September 28, 2022, at Higashi Honganji

Buddhist Temple.

The family kindly requests no koden or flowers.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441