David Nobuyuki Kametani, 77, resident of Gardena, Calif., passed on September 27, 2022. Born January 15, 1945, at Tule Lake, Calif. to George and Marlee Kametani. He is survived by his spouse of 51 years, Karen (Miura); daughters, Dawn Glinn (Derrick) and Trish Venzie (Wally); grandchildren, Dorina, Daniela, Bennett and Colton; brother, Michael (Terri); and sister, Delana Webber (Jon Alan). A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 23, 11:30 a.m. at Green Hills Memorial Chapel, 27501 So. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes. Casual attire requested.