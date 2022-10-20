November 24, 1958 – September 28, 2022

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Deborah Ann Funo of Los Angeles, also known as Debbie or Funo. Daughter of Shigeru and Tomie, Debbie is survived by her sister, Janice; and many cousins, aunts and uncles. Debbie loved giving to others and has numerous loving friends. Debbie was kind and selflessly devoted to others.

A graveside, aloha casual service will be held on October 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Park Gate 10, 3888 Workman Mill Rd. in Whittier, with Rev. Ryuta Furumoto of Senshin Buddhist Temple officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441