Their inaugural season ended short of the postseason, but the Angel City Football Club has found a welcoming place in the hearts of L.A. fans. Above, forward Jun Endo poses with fans – and a cutout of her own likeness – after the team’s final home game of the season at Banc of California Stadium on Sept. 25. ACFC finished its first year in the National Women’s Soccer League with a record of 8-5-9 overall. (JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo)