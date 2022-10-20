Go For Broke National Education Center (GFBNEC) will present the 21st annual Evening of Aloha Gala Dinner (EOA) on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites in Downtown Los Angeles.

This event will honor the legacy of the American World War II soldiers of Japanese ancestry and its relevance to the contemporary issues of social justice, civil liberties and democracy.

Daniel Ho (Rafu file photo)

Event registration, silent auction and EOA Marketplace open at 4 p.m., and the dinner and program will begin at 6 p.m. Event sponsorship opportunities, individual tickets, digital tribute ads and contributions to GFBNEC’s “Fund the Future” annual campaign remain available at http://goforbroke.org/events/evening-of-aloha.

The program will be recorded live and aired later on GFBNEC’s YouTube channel for viewing by the expanded nationwide audience developed during the 2020 and 2021 EOA virtual gala events.

June Kuramoto (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Himpo)

Evening of Aloha is the one hallmark gathering each year where the community comes together to pay tribute to the courage, patriotism and sacrifice of the 33,000 Japanese American men and women who valiantly served during World War II. David Ono, ABC7 news anchor and member of GFBNEC’s Board of Directors, will host the event along with participation from the GFBNEC Torchbearers, who will present their unique connection to the Nisei veterans and their commitment to share a great American story.

The program will incorporate the unique traditions of the gala that honor the Nisei veterans, including the Soldier’s Memorial Table and “In Memoriam” acknowledgments; on-stage Nisei veteran recognition; 3rd annual Living Nisei WWII Veteran Photo Tribute; and the first-place winners of GFBNEC’s 2022 Student Essay & Poetry Contest. A new song, “His Story,” written by award-winning musicians Daniel Ho and June Kuramoto, will premiere with a live performance by Ho.

“We are very excited to be able to gather in person this year and celebrate the lasting contributions of our Nisei veterans as they fought to ensure the liberties and freedoms for future generations,” Dr. Mitchell T. Maki, GFBNEC president and CEO, said. “For the past two years, we have engaged virtually and in person with a broad nationwide audience who were unaware of, or knew very little about, their story. This year’s gala will showcase our younger supporters as they honor our veterans by addressing issues of racial tolerance, civil liberties and democracy that still face our nation today.”

The annual “Fund the Future” campaign supports GFBNEC’s educational programming and outreach during these challenging economic times. Contributions made now through the end of the year will provide vital funds to support GFBNEC’s new educational initiatives, including expanded national outreach; enhanced online and social media presence; and dynamic online programming to engage younger, more diverse audiences.

“Patee and I are honored to be a Diamond Sponsor for this year’s Evening of Aloha as it is important for all Americans to remember what the Nisei Worl War II soldiers did including my dad, my uncles and all the brave men of the 100th and 442nd,” Dr. Rick Shinto, president and CEO of InnovaCare Health, Inc., said. “My family and I are grateful for their efforts to preserve our freedoms, and we are committed to work together with Go For Broke National Education Center to ensure that their incredible contributions remain an integral part of American history.”

The 2022 EOA major sponsors include: Diamond Sponsors – The Aratani Foundation and Rick and Patee Shinto and family; Ruby Sponsor – MUFG Union Bank; Emerald Sponsors – The Pacific Bridge Companies and Yoshio Nakamura and family; Platinum Sponsors – King’s Hawaiian Bakery & Restaurant, Nikki Kodama and family, Bill and Christy Seki/Dennis and Lorraine Kimura; Gold Sponsors – Fukui Mortuary. Nancy Sagawa and family; and Media Sponsor — The Rafu Shimpo. Individual and corporate sponsorships along with individual tickets for Evening of Aloha can be purchased online at www.goforbroke.org. For more information, contact the development office at development@goforbroke.org, or call (310) 328-0907.

GFBNEC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that educates the public on the valor of Japanese American veterans of World War II and their contributions to democracy. Its goal is to inspire new generations to embody the Nisei veterans’ core values of courage, sacrifice, equality, humility and patriotism. Founded in 1989, GFBNEC maintains the Go For Broke Monument and the interactive “Defining Courage” exhibition in Little Tokyo, as well as extensive oral histories and archives, education programs, traveling exhibitions and other initiatives. For more information, visit www.goforbroke.org.