Congratulations to (from left) Sasha Escalante (Pack 773), Ryan Yamada (Pack 1230), Tristan Miyashiro (Pack 1230), Hiroshi Liu (Pack 1230), and Jeremy Nagatani (Pack 1230), who all earned their Metta Awards earlier this year. The Metta Award is earned by any Cub Scout interested in Buddhism and who has been in Cub Scouts for at least three months. It teaches the Cub Scout to relate to all things with loving kindness and goodwill and requires 12 hours of instruction, normally meeting with an advisor once a week for an hour over a three-month period. (Photo courtesy Gardena Buddhist Church)