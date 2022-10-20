The Little Tokyo Ghost Club is back! This year, the Block Party will be at their favorite secret location in Little Tokyo on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The event will include all the favorites from previous block parties, including DJs, drinks, food, and a costume contest.

Location will be shared upon check-in at Brunswig Square, 360 E. Second St. Guests must be 21+. Admission free with RSVP. Reservations will close on Friday, Oct. 28, at 9 p.m. Go to: www.hauntedlittletokyo.com

Sponsors: Little Tokyo Community Council, Persona 5 Royal, Brunswig Square, Wolf & Crane, Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (CAUSE), Cafe Dulce, Yoboseyo! Superette, Beam Suntory