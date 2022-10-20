Joshua Nishinaka poses with the President’s Trophy, claimed by Franklin High after their rivalry win against Eagle Rock on Sept. 30. Unbeaten Franklin plays at 5-4 Wilson this Friday. (Courtesy Mark Nishinaka)

The best show in town might very well be Franklin High School football.

The Panthers are unbeaten in eight games, including 2-0 in the Northern League, as they grind their way toward a CIF L.A. City Section championship.

After knocking off previously unbeaten Eagle Rock in one of the city’s oldest rivalries

on Sept. 30, Franklin handled both Kennedy and Lincoln, winning both games by at least two touchdowns.

On Friday, the Panthers travel to 5-4 Wilson for a contest that not only will test their unblemished record, but also renews the rivalry with Wilson for the coveted Victory Bell. The competition for the bell – won last year by Franklin – has been running for more than 60 years.

Franklin features senior running back Joshua Nishinaka, whose highlights include a 43-yard performance in the victory against Crenshaw, with a carry of 36 yards.

A win Friday would give the Panthers the Northern League. They would then represent the league in the Open Division when the City Section playoffs begin Nov. 4.