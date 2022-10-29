Hiroshi “Hiro” Shinoda (86) passed away peacefully on October 9, 2022, at home in

La Habra. He was born in Imperial Valley but spent much of his life in Orange County as a grower in the flower industry and 25 years at Home Depot.

He is survived by his wife, Sumiye; son, Mark (Marlyn) Shinoda, daughter, Sharylene (Wayne) Kanno; sons, Daryl and Brian Shinoda; sister, Mae Moosa; and cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022,

at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Gate 10, with Rev. Cliff Ishigaki officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441