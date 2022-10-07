Kacey Mayeda is a cast member of “To the Bone,” written and directed by Catherine Butterfield, at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles.

Kacey Mayeda

Sometimes you get thrown a curveball. Open Fist Theatre Company presents the world premiere of “To the Bone,” a darkly funny comedy about family, baseball, genetics — and the unexpected vagaries of life. Twenty years after the Red Sox lost their chance at the pennant when a Yankees fan bounded onto the field in the ninth inning to void what would have been the game-winning out, sisters Kelly Moran and Maureen Dugan still live on the “Irish Riviera” south of Boston, where they were known as “hard girls” back in high school.

The cast includes Tisha Terrasini Banker, Alice Kors, Jack Sharpe, and Amanda Weier.

Mayeda, who plays Darcy, is an L.A.-based actor and filmmaker with a bunch of reslient houseplants and a super anxious rescue dog. Recently, you might have seen her in “This Week, This Week,” listening to audiobooks at 2x speed, or singing loudly in her car.

The show opened Oct. 1 and closes Nov. 5. Showtimes: Fridays at 8 p.m. on Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, Nov. 4; Saturday at 2 p.m., Oct. 29 only; Saturdays at 8 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15, and 22, Nov. 5; Sundays at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 30 only; Sundays at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 16 only. Check website for current COVID protocols on the date of each performance.

General admission: $30. Seniors: $20. Students: $15. Appropriate for ages 10+. Free parking in the ATX (Atwater Crossing) lot one block south of the theater.

Info/tickets: www.openfist.org