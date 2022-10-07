A fundraiser for Hawaii congressional candidate Jill Tokuda will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Blending Lab Winery, 7948 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles.

Tokuda, 46, a consultant who lives in Kaneohe, is a Democratic candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, which covers rural Oahu and the neighbor islands. The other candidates are Republican Joe Akana and Libertarian Michelle Tippens.

Jill Tokuda

Tokuda served in the Hawaii State Senate from 2006 to 2018, representing Kaneohe and Kailua. During her tenure, she served as majority whip and chaired the Ways and Means Committee, Labor, Education, Higher Education, and Agriculture Committee, and Hawaiian Affairs Committee.

She is a co-director of CyberHawaii, an affiliate of CyberUSA, which supports workforce development in IT/cyber security/data science and works with small businesses and nonprofits to make them more cyber aware and resilient. She is also the external affairs director for the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, focused on securing public and private support for operations and facility expansion on Maui.

Honorary hosts: Sen. Mazie Hirono, Rep. Judy Chu, Rep. Ted Lieu, Rep. Brad Sherman, Rep. Mark Takano and former Rep. Mike Honda.

Co-host committee, which is still in formation, includes EMILY’s List, Julia Gouw, Meloni Hallock, Carole Hayashino, Jennifer Hirano, Bill Imada, Chris Lee, George Nakano, Dennis Sugino, Bill Wong and Paul Yonamine.

RSVP at https://bit.ly/tokudainla or email Jack@SC-Strategies.com.