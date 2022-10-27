Kats Masuda was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on October 3, 1939, and peacefully passed away at the age of 83 on October 4, 2022, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Masuda; son, Mark Sawamura (Judy Tong); twin daughters, Candace Masuda and Michelle Shimohara (David Matsukiyo); grandchildren, Tyler Shimohara, Peyton Shimohara, Chase Shimohara and Justin Yong; and many nieces and nephews, Joey Kurose (Judy), Tillie Sakamoto, Gene Kurose (Luz), Kenny Kurose (Karen), Susie Kurose, Glenn Masuda (Carol) and Daniel Masuda.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mission Valley Free Methodist Church.