Kimiko Shizumura Yokoyama, 87-year-old, born in Los Angeles, resident of Brea, Calif., passed away on October 15, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living.

Kimiko is survived by her sons, Dean (Lora) Yokoyama, Lance (Teri) Yokoyama and Keith Yokoyama; daughter, Denise (Rodney) Ueno; grandchildren, Brandon (Crista) Yokoyama, Tamara (Mike) Dietrich, Erin (Jason Dramby) Yokoyama, Todd Yokoyama, Logan Ueno, Lauren Ueno, Shannon Ueno, Gavin Yokoyama and Justine Ueno; great-grandchildren; Liam Yokoyama, Luke Dietrich, Ryan Dietrich and June Dramby; sibling, Norman Shizumura; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 42 years, Kiyoshi Yokoyama; her parents, Nobuo and Michiko Shizumura; her siblings; and grandchild, Nolan Ueno.

A public funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 5, at 10 a.m. at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple at 815 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.