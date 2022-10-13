Marian Michi Kadota was born in Los Angeles, California on August 4, 1931, to Toshiko (Shimamoto) and Hideo Shiota of Hilo, Hawaii. Marian peacefully passed away at her home with her husband Frank at her side and surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Marian is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 70 years, Frank. Brothers: Norman (Yone) Shiota, Art (Kenji) Shiota. Children: sons, Danny (Gale), Dave (Holly), Steve and daughter, Nancy Wong. Granddaughters: Keli (Derek) Brown, Jillian (Taylor) Tomlinson, Allyse (Steve) Sepulveda, Alexa Kadota, Kristen and Kaitlin Wong. Great-grandchildren: Brady Brown, Gia and Kira Sepulveda. Marian leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Celebration of Marian’s Life will take place on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Anaheim Free Methodist Church, located at 1001 North Mayflower Street, Anaheim. The family requests that any donations be directed to Keiro Iyashi Care (Memo: for M. Kadota). Aloha casual attire is requested by family.

