SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Oct. 16, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Chef Harold Villarosa (pictured) has worked at some of the most iconic restaurants in the world and he’s debuting a pop-up at Undiscovered SF on Oct. 22. He joins us first to talk about his NYC roots and adding his own restaurant to San Francisco’s SOMA Pilipinas Cultural District.

We highlight the work done by Reading Partners to ensure Bay Area children have access to books and help with reading. Hong Thatch (pictured) joins us again to discuss how the pandemic affected kids’ reading levels and how Reading Partners is working to help.

Plus a performance by Parangal.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area (KNTV 11) and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).