SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Oct. 9, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa (pictured):

Undiscovered SF is the city’s premier Filipino creative market and food & music festival. It returns for a sixth year and we talk to the event’s co-founder about what guests can expect at the daytime festival on Oct. 22.

APAture is Kearny Street Workshop’s annual arts showcase highlighting AAPI artists and creatives in the Bay Area. We meet two APAture artists: Rocky Garcia (pictured above), who is performing his music on Oct. 15, and Pallavi Somusetty (pictured below), who is showing two short films on Oct. 23.

Plus a performance by Rocky G.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. COZI TV, Comcast 186.