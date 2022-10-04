The 33rd annual Orange County Japanese American Association Charity Fundraising Golf tournament will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, at Tustin Ranch Golf Club.

Check-in for the Double Peoria flight will begin at 7 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

The $180 entry fee includes green fees, cart, morning snacks, lunch and prizes.

The day’s events will feature a raffle drawing for round-trip airfare for two to Japan.

The deadline to register is Saturday, Oct. 22. Checks can be made payable to OCJAA, 17332 Irvine Blvd., Suite 160, Tustin, CA 92780.

Early bird registration for $170 is available on or before Friday, Oct. 14.

For more information, call (714) 730-3551 or email network@ocjaa.org.