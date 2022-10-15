Sharlene Miyagishima is one of the honorees at “May Contain Nuts,” a night of comedy benefiting the WeSPARK Cancer Center, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles.

Cocktail reception and dinner at 6:30 p.m.; show at 8 p.m.

Sharlene Miyagishima

With Alonzo Bodden (NPR’s “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me”) as emcee, the evening will feature performances by Jay Leno (“The Tonight Show,” “You Bet Your Life”), Wendy Liebman (“America’s Got Talent,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live”) and Emmy Award winner Brian Kiley (“Conan,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”).

Miyagishima and fellow board member Steve Glodney will receive the Heart of WeSPARK Award. Miyagishima is also vice president of Triple T&S Enterprises and Glodney, board treasurer, is a partner at Mann, Gelon, Glodney, Gumerove, Yee, LLP.

Based in Sherman Oaks and serving the community since 2001, WeSPARK is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for cancer patients, their families and friends. It provides, free of charge, multiple services designed to heal the mind, body and spirit of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

Standing Ovation sponsors: Sharlene and Glenn Miyagishima, Terry Takeda and Lou Slimp

Members of the Event Committee include Glenn Miyagishima, retired LAFD firefighter; Terry Takeda, Triple T&S Enterprises; and Dr. Ted Tayenaka, DDS.

Tickets, tribute ads, sponsorship and donations: http://one.bidpal.net/maycontainnuts2022

For more information, email marlene@wespark.org.