Veronica Miracle is joining CNN as a correspondent based in San Francisco, it was announced Oct. 14.

Miracle joined CNN from KABC in Los Angeles, where she anchored weekend evening newscasts and reported special projects and enterprise stories. She covered live breaking national and local news, including the deadly shooting at a concert in Las Vegas, the flooding of Houston from Hurricane Harvey, and multiple wildfires in California. She was also part of the Oscars coverage for ABC’s nationally syndicated show.

This year, she was awarded the Los Angeles-area Emmy Award for “Finding Family: The Long Road Home,” a timely report about children in the Los Angeles County foster care system. It’s one of several documentaries she produced, wrote, edited and hosted as a special projects reporter.

Previously, Miracle was an anchor and reporter for KFSN in Fresno and KLEW in Lewiston, Idaho. In Fresno, a series of Miracle’s reports helped free a woman from jail after she was wrongfully accused of crimes she didn’t commit.

Miracle is an adjunct professor of journalism at Syracuse University. She is also an associate leader of the U.S.-Japan Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building people-to-people connection to strengthen the U.S.-Japan relationship.

She was born in Osaka, where most of her family still lives today, and is conversationally fluent in Japanese.

Veronica Miracle posted this photo on Facebook with an announcement of her departure from ABC7.

Miracle graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a master’s degree in journalism, specializing in journalism innovation. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University in broadcast journalism, with a minor in political science, and she was a President’s Honor Roll recipient.

Miracle said via Facebook on Sept. 20, “How can I possibly sum up the last five years at ABC7 in a single post? There’s no way I can do it but I will say this … I am so grateful for all of the people I’ve met, relationships I’ve made and places I’ve been during my time at KABC. I anchored my last show a couple weeks ago and already miss my colleagues.

“It’s been my greatest honor getting to report the news at the number one station in Los Angeles alongside the ABC7 team. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get the opportunity to call this station and this city my home. I love the sunshine and the sunny people of Southern California. Thank you to everyone for all of the support over the years, it’s meant so much to me!”

Miracle’s documentary on police pursuits, “True Crime: On the Run,” aired in September and is available online. “We explore angles we don’t normally get to cover on our newscasts,” she said. “It’s fascinating, heartbreaking and sometimes scary. So thankful to all the people who contributed to this story.”

Miracle posted this week, “This has been months (more like years) in the making and there’s so much I could say about my journey and this moment. But I’d really like to express my appreciation to everyone who helped me get here.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to my agent Carolyn Kane, CNN’s Ramon Escobar and Shawn Giangeruso, who have all supported and coached me for years. There are also MANY people who believed in me when I was still learning to believe in myself, some who have been with me since the beginning and others who I’ve met over the years. The list of people is long and you are all in my mind and my heart as I make this transition. Words cannot express how grateful I am.

“I’m going to miss Los Angeles and the people I’ve met in this incredible city but I’ll absolutely be back to visit. I officially head north next month. In the meantime, if you have any Bay Area restaurant recommendations please send them my way. See you soon, San Francisco!”