The Washington Wizards’ Rui Hachimura, center, shoots a freethrow during his preseason NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors on Sept. 30 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, north of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOKYO — James Wiseman, who missed all of last season while rehabilitating after a knee injury, scored 20 points Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason.

Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of 11 shots, while adding nine rebounds and one block in his return following a right meniscal tear.

Rui Hachimura, a native of Japan who received a robust ovation from the crowd when he was introduced with the Washington starters, led the Wizards with 13 points and nine rebounds. Wiseman and Hachimura were the only players to finish in double figures as both teams substituted freely, particularly in the second half.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry played 13 minutes, going 1 of 7 from the field — a three-pointer – and finishing with six points. Wizards guard Bradley Beal played 18 minutes and scored nine points.

The exhibition is part of a two-game series in Tokyo between the Warriors and Wizards, the first played in Japan since the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors played a preseason game in 2019.

The sellout crowd got glimpses of stars Curry, Draymond Green and Hachimura, as well as Beal. None of the Golden State starters played more than 20 minutes. By the third quarter, the teams were deep into their benches and gave reserves extended time in the game.

Both teams showed some early turnovers and errant passes and shot under 33% in the first half. Both ended the game shooting under 37%.

Warriors starting guard Klay Thompson didn’t play, with Jordan Poole starting in his place. Golden State coach Steve Kerr announced before the game that the Warriors were being cautious with Thompson. He returned in January after missing 2½ seasons after suffering a torn ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, followed by a ruptured Achilles. Thompson was not expected to play in Tokyo.

For the Wizards, Will Barton, who was obtained from Denver in an offseason trade, missed the game with back tightness.