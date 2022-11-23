Hiroshima was honored. From left: Dan Kuramoto, Kimo Cornwell, June Kuramoto, Dean Cortez and Land Richards.

GLENDALE — The 18th Asian Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was hosted for the first time in the Los Angeles area on Nov. 12 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale to benefit season programming and the new Women in Tech & Entertainment Guild.

Presenters were Moet Hennessy, Wells Fargo, Lily Liu, and the Robert Chinn Foundation.

Terrence Howard and Mira Pak, Walther and Shirley Wang, “Game of Thrones” writer Gursimran Sandhu, Illumination Entertainment’s Claudia Mielnek, and inductee Dr. Linda Liau were special guests. 99-year-old Seattle philanthropist Becky Benaroya attended in honor of Founder Emeritus Karen Wong.

KTLA news anchor Frank Buckley, who served as master of ceremonies, backstage with inductee Toni Ko, founder of NYX Cosmetics.

Grammy engineer Noel Lee presented headliner and first-ever band inductee Hiroshima. Culinary icons Master Chef Helene An, her daughters Elizabeth An and Catherine An, and their grandmother Diana An became the first three-generation inductees and mother-daughter inductees.

Inductee Ren Hanami presented six-time Grammy-winning artist Daniel Ho, who performed with Tia Carrere. Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian introduced Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Robby Krieger of The Doors, who performed with Artist Ambassador Ed Roth. Arcadia Mayor Paul Cheng presented Inductee Jiaoying Summers.

Musician Daniel Ho and singer Tia Carrere, long-time collaborators, were inducted.

Disney Studios Executive Producer Andy Henry presented Illumination Animation Creative Director Momo Wang. Dr. David Li Lee, chair emeritus of the Caltech Board of Trustees, and Inductee Sonita Lontoh presented Panda Express founders Andrew and Peggy Cherng. Judith Goldkrand, senior vice president of Wells Fargo, presented real estate pioneers Omar and Christine Lee.

Frank Buckley of KTLA 5 was master of ceremonies and presented NYX founder Toni Ko, and Co-CEO of KKR Joseph Bae and his wife Janice Lee. The Celebration of Life segment highlighted Jamaican Chinese bassist Phil Chen and Japanese American statesman Norm Mineta.

To honor the new consul general of Japan in Los Angeles, Kenko Sone, specialty appetizers were prepared by former Chaya Executive Chef Shigefumi Tachibe and his restaurant, Osawa. The International Press Lounge presented gifts from Chanel, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Grayse, Cartier, Valentino and Dior.

Helene An, Elizabeth An and Catherine An of Crustacean were the first three-generation inductees. Diana An was recognized posthumously as a culinary icon.

Founder Robert Chinn Foundation matches up to $500,000 of sponsorships and donations. Gifts over $1,000 are recognized in perpetuity as Founders of the Season, Women in Tech & Entertainment Guild or Health Science Guild. A GoFundMe page has been set up for people who wish to donate.

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a global platform that elevates Asian excellence to overcome anti-Asian bias and promote cross-cultural collaboration. Year-round work advances the Advocacy Initiative, Brain Trauma Program, Tech & Entertainment Incubator, and Team Member Scholarships. For more information, visit asianhalloffame.org or email rochelle@asianhalloffame.org.

Comedian and actress Margaret Cho, joined by her chihuahua, Lucia, signed memorabilia for the Induction Ceremony event.

Photos courtesy Asian Hall of Fame