Referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim shows a yellow card to Kellyn Acosta of the U.S. during the World Cup Group B soccer match between the U.S. and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Monday.

Acosta received the card after committing a foul to prevent a breakaway by Wales’ Garreth Bale, who is also Acosta’s teammate on the local Los Angeles Football Club.

The teams played to a 1-1 draw, disappointing the Americans, who led for most of the match but gave up the equalizer on a penalty goal by Bale late in the second half.

The U.S. will face England on Friday. (Associated Press)