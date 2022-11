Masayoshi Wileman landed this 77-pound bluefin tuna on Veterans Day. The 14-year-old reeled in the fish during a trip aboard the Navegante, chartered from Redondo Sportfishing. Masa, pictured with father John, nabbed this beauty with a sardine on a circle hook tied to a 50# fluorocarbon leader. The fish ran almost 250 yards of line off of the reel, but Masayoshi, guided by ship Capt. Mike and Chef Charles, ultimately won the battle.