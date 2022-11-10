Hiroshima

The Asian Hall of Fame will unveil 22 honorees at Induction 2022 festivities in Southern California and Seattle.

To advance programming and philanthropy, its founder, the Robert Chinn Foundation, matches up to $500,000. Contributions over $1,000 through sponsorships, grants or GoFundMe are recognized in perpetuity as Season 2023 Founders, Health Science Guild Founders, or Women in Tech & Entertainment Guild Founders. Chinn was the founder of United Savings and Loan.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m., the induction ceremony at Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd. in Glendale, will immortalize 17 inductees and Artist Ambassador Ed Roth. Inductee Hiroshima headlines one of their last concerts. Roth performs with Robby Krieger and special guests. Celebration of Life honors inductees former U.S. Secretary of Transporation Norm Mineta and Jamaican bassist Phil Chen. Frank Buckley of KTLA 5 is master of ceremonies.

Holiday Boutique featuring Chanel, Hermes, St. John; Treasure Chests featuring Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Cartier, Jo Malone, Salvatore Ferragamo; Charity Auction featuring autographed gifts, special packages and more.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Black-tie, gown, or heritage dress required. Mask and vaccine cards are not required. VIP seats are invitation only. For regular ticket information: https://alextheatre.org/event/2022-induction-ceremony

On Nov. 18, the Founders Gala at Sky View Observatory in Seattle will immortalize six inductees and Artist Ambassador Krist Novoselic of Nirvana. Artist Ambassador Danny Seraphine, original member and co-founder of Chicago, and CTA headline with The Temptations vocalist Tony Grant. Roth performs with inductees reggae artist Daniel Pak, Hiro Yamamoto of Soundgarden and Novoselic. Mimi Jung of KING 5 is master of ceremonies.

Inductees include:

Panda Express founders Andrew and Peggy Cherng

Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim

Grammy Award winner Daniel Ho

First Indian Louis Vuitton brand ambassador Deepika Padukone

Crustacean founders Helene An and daughter Elizabeth An

Comedian Jiaoying Summers

Korean philanthropists Joseph Bae and Janice Lee

Comedian, actress and social activist Margaret Cho

“Minions” Illumination animator Momo Wang

Real estate visionaries Omar and Christine Lee

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

Actress and singer Tia Carrere

NYX founder Toni Ko

Seattle inductees are Daniel Pak, Hiro Yamamoto, Karen Wong (founder and board chair of Robert Chinn Foundation), Pat Chun (Washington State director of athletics), Robert and Ruth Chinn (in memoriam) and first indigenous inductee Virginia Cross, chair of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe.

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a global platform that elevates Asian excellence in the U.S. and worldwide to overcome anti-Asian bias, increase Asian representation, and promote cross-cultural collaboration. Year-round work advances the Social Justice Initiative, Brain Trauma Program, Tech & Entertainment Incubator and Team Member Scholarships. For more information, visit www.asianhalloffame.org.