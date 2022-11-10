LONG BEACH — The Autumn Festival, now in its 21st year, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way in Long Beach.

The Autumn Festival will feature Japanese classical dance and other traditional performances. (Photo courtesy Aquarium of the Pacific)

In China, people celebrate the Moon Festival. In Japan, regional harvest festivals, or matsuri, are held. Chuseok is the traditional Korean fall festival. Celebrate the magic of fall through the arts and cultures of China, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines during the Autumn Festival, which will feature live music and dance, cultural arts exhibits, craft demonstrations, and storytelling.

The aquarium will present its Heritage Award to Nakamura Gankyō during this year’s Autumn Festival. As a professional kabuki actor, Nakamura has performed in major kabuki theaters throughout Japan and at events in the U.S. and abroad. He has also worked in both the television and film industry to further awareness of kabuki dance.

Currently Nakamura is an assistant professor of Japanese studies at George Mason University in Virginia. In addition to his academic endeavors, under his group Bandō Ryū: Kyō no Kai, he teaches Japanese classical dance throughout California, New York, and Virginia.

He is the youngest chosen official representative of the Bandō School of Japanese Classical Dance (headquartered in Tokyo) to the U.S. The public is invited to the award ceremony, which will take place on Nov. 12 at 11:30 a.m.

Cost: Included with general admission — $36.95 general (ages 12+), $26.95 per child (ages 3-11), $33.95 per senior (ages 62+), and free for aquarium members and children under age three. Advance reservations are required.

Info: (562) 590-3100 or visit http://aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/autumn_festival/

Sponsor: Courtyard by Marriott Long Beach Downtown in partnership with Wow! Productions.

The nonprofit Aquarium of the Pacific is a community gathering place where diverse cultures and the arts are celebrated and where important challenges facing our planet are explored. The aquarium is dedicated to conserving and building nature and nature’s services by building the interactions between and among peoples. Home to more than 12,000 animals, its exhibits include Coral Reefs: Nature’s Underwater Cities, Pacific Visions, Shark Lagoon, and the new Babies! exhibition.

Beyond its animal exhibits, the aquarium offers educational programs for people of all ages, including First Wednesdays featuring guest speakers. The aquarium offers memberships with unlimited free admission for 12 months and other special benefits. To make a donation to help support the aquarium, visit http://pacific.to/donate.