Norio Uyematsu (center) was recognized by Rep. Lou Currea (D-Santa Ana) on Veterans Day. He was joined by his son, Michael (left). (Photo by PATTI HIRAHARA)

FULLERTON — With the Korean War Memorial in the City of Fullerton as a backdrop, Rep. Lou Correa (D-Santa Ana) on Veterans Day presented Korean War veteran Norio Uyematsu with a Congressional Record to document his service to his country, as well as his life’s work of remembering his fallen comrades.

Uyematsu served in the 521st Military Intelligence Service, achieving the rank of corporal, and was decorated with 10 medals for his service in the U.S. Army.

His oldest son, Michael, is pictured holding the Certificate of Recognition presented to his father in 2007 by Correa when he served as a California state senator.