LA MIRADA — Karl Kim, CFP, CLTC of Retirement Planning Advisors, Inc., completed his semiannual training with America’s IRA Experts at Ed Slott and Company, LLC by participating in a workshop that took place Oct. 20-22.

The invite-only workshop was attended by members of Ed Slott’s Master Elite IRA Advisor GroupS; it provided in-depth technical training on advanced retirement account planning strategies, tax law changes and estate planning techniques. The workshop also featured updated guidance on the SECURE Act in response to the IRS releasing new proposed regulations earlier this year that affect many parts of the current law.Karl Kim

Karl Kim

“When the IRS issued their proposed regulations for the SECURE Act, it was essentially the final nail in the coffin for using IRAs for wealth transfer or estate planning.” said Ed Slott, CPA, founder of Ed Slott and Company, AARP columnist, professor of practice at The American College of Financial Services and nationally recognized IRA expert who was named “The Best Source for IRA Advice” by The Wall Street Journal. “While these regulations have little effect on clients during their lives, it can have a big impact on the backend if their advisor fails to implement the right tax-saving strategies.

“I commend Karl for continuously prioritizing his education throughout this ever-changing retirement planning landscape. He is going above and beyond to deliver informed and accurate financial guidance to his clients in a time when it’s needed most. With this ongoing training, Karl can implement the latest retirement, tax and estate planning strategies on behalf of his clients.”

Training highlights from this event include:

• A detailed look at 2022 required minimum distribution (RMDs), including updates on determining required beginning dates (RBDs) and the “still working” exception

• A comprehensive IRA update on the latest IRA tax laws changes, new tax strategies, rulings, court cases and planning opportunities

• A special presentation by Vicki Rackner MD, principal of Engaging Doctors, on how financial advisors can better serve doctors

• A look at cryptocurrency in IRAs, including details on how to invest, potential risk factors and DOL guidance

• A 2022 year-end gift planning overview, including a review of the history of estate taxes and the tax benefits of gifting

The workshop also included an in-depth look at helping clients navigate key rollover decisions and walked attendees through a step-by-step evaluation process to help determine whether it’s best to roll over, stay put or withdraw.

Guest speaker Kirsten M. Lewis, Esq. with The Bowden law Firm, LLC gave a special presentation on best practice tips when advising families with special needs beneficiaries, while guest speaker Shannon L. Evans, J.D. presented on strategies to best avoid IRA trust disasters. Members of Ed Slott’s Master Elite IRA Advisor Group also reviewed relevant, advanced case studies and private letter rulings.

Training was provided by Ed Slott and Company’s team of retirement experts, including Ed Slott, CPA; Sarah Brenner, JD; Andy Ives, CFP, AIF; Ian Berger, JD; and Shannon Evans, Esq., Ed Slott and Company and many of the advisors in Ed Slott’s Master Elite IRA Advisor Group are the go-to resources for attorneys, CPAs and other financial advisors because of their intimate knowledge and advanced expertise in all areas of retirement accounts and distribution planning.

This workshop also provided approved continuing education (CE) credits through The American College, CFP Board, IRS and NASBA for retirement savings and income planning, federal tax law topics, general financial education, and accounting.

Members of Ed Slott’s Master Elite IRA Advisor Group have year-round access to Ed Slott and Company’s team of retirement experts for consultation on a variety of advanced planning topics. The membership also includes workshops, webinars, tax law updates, step-by-step processes, such as the Complete IRA Care Solution 30-module planning guide, and so much more.

Members also have access to proprietary worksheets, pamphlets and presentations, including aseven-step checklist for IRA trust planning after the SECURE Act, gift planning presentation, and tips to disarm the new retirement savings time bomb as seen in Ed Slott’s latest best-selling book and public television special that they can use when working with clients.

“The retirement planning landscape is constantly evolving, and this year is no different,” said Kim. “Now more than ever, it’s vital that I stay up to date on the latest rules, regulations and policy changes. Through my membership with Ed Slott and Company, I am confident in my abilities to serve the best interests of my clients as news continues to break, always equipped with the latest retirement laws and strategies and back-office support team.”

“Even though the SECURE Act was passed more than two years ago, advisors and consumers alike still have questions surrounding the latest retirement and tax laws, “said Slott. “Working with an advisor who has access to the latest retirement planning information, as well as receives advanced technical training, helps ensure that your hard-earned nest egg is protected now and in the future.”

Kim can be contacted for more information on IRA and retirement-related questions. Visit www.RetirementPlanningAdvisors.com or call (714) 994-0599.