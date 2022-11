Starbucks workers stage a protest outside of the Little Tokyo Starbucks on Thursday as part of a nationwide walkout, dubbed the “Red Cup Rebellion.” Ten stores in L.A. County closed for the day as workers protest what they say are Starbucks’ union-busting tactics. The Little Tokyo Starbucks on Central Avenue became the first store in L.A. to unionize in May. (Photo by SCOTT OSHIMA)