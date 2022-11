March 24, 1942 — October 28, 2022

Kenneth Matsunaga passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the age of 80. Kenneth was born on March 24, 1942, in California and had been a long-time resident of Los Angeles. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Heather Matsunaga. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.