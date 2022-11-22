Private memorial services for the late Joe Tadashi Mizufuka, 101-year-old, Whittier, Calif.-born resident of Culver City, who passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, were held on November 19 at Anaheim Free Methodist Church. A private family burial was held at Rose Hills Cemetery on November 21.

He is pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Terry Mizufuka; and survived by sons, Ron (Linda), Curtis (Janice) and Clayton (Joey) Mizufuka; grandchildren, Scott (Jill), Eric (Shion), and Justin (Michelle) Mizufuka, Kelli (Erick) Eda, Jamie (Neil) Dam, and Courtney (Aaron) Mizufuka-Oda; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Leah, Emi, Aria Joy, Miles Mizufuka, Dylan Yuichi Mizufuka-Oda, and Lachlan Tadashi Dam; siblings, Frank (Sophie) Mizufuka and Shirley (Tom Ishimine) Nagaoka; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

