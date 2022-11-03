A scene from the 2019 Kizuna Showdown.

Kizuna will host the return of its annual game night fundraiser, Showdown, on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

Kizuna’s Showdown is a multi-generational event that aims to bring the community together for an afternoon of fun and family-friendly competition.

Assemble your best team to play games for prizes and the coveted title of Showdown Champion. This year’s event features food and drinks from local community vendors and an exciting opportunity drawing. Performer Helen H. Ota and Kizuna board member Eric Komatsu will emcee the festivities.

Proceeds from Showdown will support Kizuna’s mission to build a future for the community through the education, empowerment, and engagement of the next generation.

“Following the in-person return of our summer programs, Kizuna is thrilled to announce the return of our annual Showdown event,” says Chris Fitzgerald, Kizuna’s executive director, who will be participating and competing in his first Showdown since joining the organization last December. “The theme of this year’s event is ‘The Return.’ We’re looking forward to celebrating the return of our in-person engagement and sharing what’s next for Kizuna with the community.”

Founded in 2011, Kizuna is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a future for the Japanese American community. Kizuna works with over 700 youth and young adults throughout the year developing skills in leadership, networking, and building a passion for involvement in community service.

Sponsorships and general admission tickets are now available, including special packages for nonprofit community partners and individuals age 25 and under. To purchase tickets or sponsorships, and to find out more information about Showdown, visit www.gokizuna.org/showdown.