Rep. Doris Matsui with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

WASHINGTON – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) released the following statement on Nov. 17 after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down as Democratic leader.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been the most impactful [House] speaker in our nation’s history. We all know her as a force of nature, a trailblazer, and one of the most gifted legislators our country has ever seen. Her distinctive grace, dignity, determination, and brilliance redefined what it means to be an effective leader.

“Her accomplishments have empowered millions and millions of Americans, giving a voice to the voiceless, lifting up underserved communities, and most importantly delivering results for future generations. This Congress alone, Speaker Pelosi led us through a historically productive legislative session, delivering once-in-a-generation investments in the American people: transformational legislation to fight the climate crisis, rebuild our country’s infrastructure, invest in American workers, lower health care costs and create millions of good-paying jobs.

“Speaker Pelosi has faced every challenge, overcome every hurdle and remained steadfast in her resolve to produce for the American people. She so often walked on a path untrodden, but has fearlessly paved the way forward for others to follow in her footsteps. That’s Nancy – she sees the potential, she manifests what is possible, and she does it while promoting that same courage in others.

“We owe Speaker Pelosi a debt of gratitude for her public service to our country. She has made all of our lives better, and I know she will continue to do so in all of her future endeavors.”

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) said in a statement, “Our democracy is indebted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s tenacious, prolific leadership. She ably handled narrow majorities, divided governments, and the immense challenges of the 21st century — and her commitment to the people never wavered. Thank you, Madam Speaker.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said, “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has served this country with grace, grit, and determination. As leader of the Dem Caucus and speaker of the House, she oversaw the passage of historic bills that changed the course of this country. Thank you, Speaker Pelosi, for your leadership.”

Pelosi, who became the first woman to serve as speaker of the House in 2007, made her announcement after Republicans won control of the House in the midterm elections. She will continue to represent her San Francisco district in Congress.