The fire was at 268 S. Los Angeles St., just north of Third Street. (Google Maps)

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a greater alarm structure fire on Nov. 14 at 6:59 p.m. in Little Tokyo.

The building was located at 268 S. Los Angeles St., just north of Third Street.

“Firefighters entered the two-story commercial to find a contents fire on the first floor in dense storage conditions, with slight extension into the second floor,” said LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange. “There were security measures to overcome in accessing the second floor, and smoke filled the entire building, challenging visibility.

“It took 49 firefighters 34 minutes to extinguish the flames. No reported injuries. Cause under investigation.”