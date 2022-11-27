House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congresswoman-elect Jill Tokuda

WASHINGTON — Congresswoman-elect Jill Tokuda of Hawaii posted the following statement on Nov. 17:

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has and continues to shatter the glass ceiling for women across the United States and around the globe. As the first woman to ever lead a party in Congress and the first to wield the speaker’s gavel, she has been a staunch leader for our country and the Democratic Party during very tumultuous times. Under her leadership, Speaker Pelosi helped to build a Congress that is reflective of our diverse country.

“Her departure as the leader of our caucus undoubtedly leaves a significant void. Still, Speaker Pelosi’s commitment to uplifting the next generation of Democratic leaders should be commended.

“I extend my aloha and best wishes to Speaker Pelosi and her husband, Paul, as she embarks on the next stage of her historic career. I look forward to working alongside her in the next Congress.”

Tokuda was elected to represent Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District in November. She succeeds fellow Democrat Kai Kahele, who did not seek re-election. The district encompasses rural and suburban Oahu and all of the other islands.

Pelosi made her announcement after Republicans gained control of the House in the midterms, but will continue to represent her San Francisco district while her husband recuperates from being assaulted at their home in October.