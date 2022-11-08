Nihon Buyo Kai of California presents its Virtual Autumn Japanese Classical Dance Program with explanations in Japanese and English from Nov. 13 to 19.

“We offer this free virtual program to share with and help the community develop an understanding and appreciation for Japanese classical dance and the associated art forms,” said Randi Tahara of Nihon Buyo Kai.

Performers and performances:

Bando Hiromiya, “Nagauta Take”

Azuma Kikusue and Azuma Anjyu, “Nagauta Nagare”

Bando Hidesomi, “Ogiebushi Kane no Misaki”

Majikina Aiko, “Zoh Udui Hanafu”

Wakayagi Hisame, “Nagauta Kyou Kanako Musume Doujouji”

View at: https://nihonbuyokai.org/virtual-dance-program-autumn-2022/

Free of charge, but donations accepted. Go to https://nihonbuyokai.org/support-us/ or send checks to Nihon Buyo Kai, P.O. Box 11181, Torrance, CA 90510.

For more information, email nihonbuyokai@gmail.com or visit https://nihonbuyokai.org.